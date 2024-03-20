EWGA Wines wins business award at the Red Rose Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Red Rose Awards promote success and foster trade within Lancashire. They spotlight the businesses that form the backbone of the Lancashire economy, celebrating their achievements and contributions to the community. Launched in 2011, the awards have become synonymous with excellence and recognition within the region.

With a rigorous judging process, overseen by panels of independent business experts. Entrants are evaluated based on written submissions, with finalists selected to present their cases in person to the judging panel.

We entered the Medium Business Award category, where we showed the journey that the business has been on over the last few years and also highlighted our commitment to innovation, sustainability and customer service, supported by the long serving team of employees. Our entry showed how we stand out as a business in the very competitive wine industry. Our unique offerings, such as the online training platform, set us apart and demonstrate our dedication to exceeding expectations.

EWGA Wines celebrating at the Red Rose Awards 2024

The ceremony was held at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool, one of Europe's largest entertainment complexes. The night featured captivating performances, an awards ceremony, and a celebration of the Lancashire business community's achievements.

In addition to the festivities, the event also supported a noble cause - the Lancashire Red Rose Responding Fund. This fund aims to raise £500,000 towards the support of mental health and wellbeing for people of all ages and backgrounds, particularly those most vulnerable, throughout the county.

We were honoured to receive the last award of the night, the Lancashire Business View Award. This accolade was chosen by the judges and organisers from entries across all categories. It recognises our journey of resilience, success, and dedication to sourcing and supplying exceptional wines to businesses across the UK whilst at the same time supporting our local economy.

We would like to thank the organisers of the Red Rose Awards for orchestrating a remarkable evening. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners. Thank you to our dedicated team at EWGA Wines, this award is a testament to your hard work, passion, and unwavering commitment. Thank you for making this milestone possible.