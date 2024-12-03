Every Goal Counts for Altius Group This Season

The Chairman of Altius Group Ltd, the UK’s leading group of boutique business brokers, is once again using his love of football to provide support for charity.

This season the initiative, spearheaded by lifelong Newcastle United fan, Paul Miller, will see £200 donated for every goal scored by the football team during the 2024/25 season. The funds raised will be distributed across a selection of charities chosen by staff at Altius Group, with the first donations completed during the November international break.

With a total of 17 goals scored to date, each charity has received over £1,000.

The charities chosen span a wide range of causes close to the hearts of the company’s employees. To kick-off, £1,200 has been donated to Derian House Children’s Hospice, which provides respite and end-of-life care to over 400 babies, children and young people in the North West, £1,200 to the Foxton Centre, the Preston-based charity providing a range of vital youth and community services and support for vulnerable women, and £1,000 to Blackpool Food Bank, who distribute food to over 120 partner organisations across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

The announcement follows the success of Altius Group’s previous charity drive, which saw £100 donated for every goal scored by Newcastle United in the 2023/24 football season. With 102 goals scored, £10,200 was raised and split equally between Newcastle Foodbank and Brian House Children’s Hospice, based in Blackpool.

Paul, born and raised in Newcastle, commented: “As a lifelong supporter of Newcastle United, I’m thrilled to announce this initiative that ties my passion for football with Altius Group’s commitment to giving back. I’m proud to support causes that matter to our staff and to contribute to the incredible work being done by our chosen charities.

“I’m looking forward to another great season with plenty of goals!”

Ellie from Derian House said: “Thank you so much to Paul, Chairman of Altius Group, for his phenomenal donation to Derian House Children’s Hospice.

“At Derian House, we have been helping children and young people with life-limiting conditions make the most of every moment for more than 30 years. It costs £6 million to run services at Derian House, but we only receive a small percentage of this from NHS funding. For the rest we rely heavily on the generosity of our supporters like Paul to keep our doors open to those who need us.”

Darius from Blackpool Food Bank said: “Whilst food poverty is a constant and growing issue throughout the year it hits that much harder in the colder months where people are struggling to keep their home warm and dry as well as pay their utility bills. Yet further still over the Christmas period where isolation, decline in mental and physical wellness and lack of opportunities to socialise and mingle are reduced.

“Your very kind donation will play its part in not only helping those facing food crisis but in having the chance to get together with other members of their community and take part in festive activities!”