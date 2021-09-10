Wesham club AFC Fylde caused a stir online with its controversial job advert, which was posted on the Jobs in Football website on Tuesday, but appears to have since been removed.

Part of the advert said: “This is a ‘hands on role’ and requires hands on leadership from the front so ‘delegators’ and ‘office dwellers’ please don’t apply.

“We work hard at Fylde so again don’t apply if you are looking for 'a work life balance' or have to pick the kids up from school twice a week at 3.30.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it intended to contact AFC Fylde to "remind them of their legal duties."

The advert caused an uproar online, with many Twitter users voicing their disapproval about its "discrimination" towards parents.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission, which works to "promote and uphold equality and human rights ideals and laws across England, Scotland and Wales," has now said it intends to contact the club to "remind them of their legal duties."

A spokesman for EHRC said: “This type of advert should be relegated to the past. Having to pick children up from school does not mean people are any less committed to their job.

"Flexible working brings many benefits to an organisation and opens up the talent available for businesses to hire.

"This advert is likely to be discriminatory and we are contacting them to remind them of their legal duties."

The ad was also slammed by the CEO of charity Blackpool Citizens Advice, Tracy Hopkins, who said “employers need to ensure job adverts do not discriminate indirectly or exclude a certain group of people from applying."

Fylde, who currently play in the sixth tier of English football at Mill Farm, said the new general manager would "work directly alongside the director of football," roles which "report directly to the chairman."

The advert was dubbed ‘disgusting’ and ‘brazen’ on Twitter, while others said the ad “contains indirect sex discrimination”.

"So glad the advert for the Fylde job is being treated with the contempt it deserves," tweeted employment solicitor Matt Barnes. "It's appalling. I'm sure there are good people involved and hopefully this leads to necessary changes."

AFC Fylde responded to a request for comment, by saying: "The club does not wish to make any comment on this matter."

What did the job advert say?

"We are seeking a General Manager to work directly alongside the Director of Football. These roles currently report directly into the Chairman and will do for the foreseeable future.

"While focussed on the general day to day running of the non footballing side of the club, the main emphasis will be on the commercial aspect of the role and developing the “Fylde Brand”.

"The successful candidate must, therefore, be able to demonstrate a successful track record in a similar role within the sporting and entertainment industry.

"Football experience, although an asset, is not a requirement but a fanatical eye for detail and the ability to write and implement a detailed strategic plan is!

"This is a ”hands on role” and requires hands on leadership from the front so “delegators” and “office dwellers” please don't apply.

"If not already apparent, we are not a Premiership Club and therefore every penny and every fan has to be fought for and respected."

"You will need to be proactive in your approach to everything. We work hard at Fylde so again don't apply if you are looking for “a work life balance” or have to pick the kids up from school twice a week at 3.30.

"You will need to live close to the club and immerse yourself in the local community at all levels.