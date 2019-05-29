Enormous waterfront mansion with private fishing lodge available for £2.75m



Located near Barnoldswick, Whitemoor Estate has been described as perfect for country sports enthusiasts, offering oodles of space and moorland as well as fishing interests. Available as a whole at a guide price of £2.75m or in three lots, it is situated on the banks of the Whitemoor Reservoir, with the main home - the stone built Whinberry Boathouse - one of the area's nicest buildings.

Whitemoor Estate The property provides ample parking space

Whitemoor Estate The house has been called a sports-enthusiast's dream.

Fishing Lodge The home comes with its own reservoir-adjacent fishing lodge.

Whitemoor Reservoir The house is on the banks of the 40-acre Whitemoor Reservoir

