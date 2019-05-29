Enormous waterfront mansion with private fishing lodge available for £2.75m
Waterfront living is the dream for many of us. Sun shining, bouncing off the surface as the sound of lapping water wakes you up and fish leap as you salute them from your balcony. Like that image? Whitemoor Estate is the house for you.
Located near Barnoldswick, Whitemoor Estate has been described as perfect for country sports enthusiasts, offering oodles of space and moorland as well as fishing interests. Available as a whole at a guide price of £2.75m or in three lots, it is situated on the banks of the Whitemoor Reservoir, with the main home - the stone built Whinberry Boathouse - one of the area's nicest buildings.