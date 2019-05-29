The stunning waterfront Whitemoor Estate

Enormous waterfront mansion with private fishing lodge available for £2.75m

Waterfront living is the dream for many of us. Sun shining, bouncing off the surface as the sound of lapping water wakes you up and fish leap as you salute them from your balcony. Like that image? Whitemoor Estate is the house for you.


Located near Barnoldswick, Whitemoor Estate has been described as perfect for country sports enthusiasts, offering oodles of space and moorland as well as fishing interests. Available as a whole at a guide price of £2.75m or in three lots, it is situated on the banks of the Whitemoor Reservoir, with the main home - the stone built Whinberry Boathouse - one of the area's nicest buildings.

The property provides ample parking space

1. Whitemoor Estate

The property provides ample parking space
other
Buy a Photo
The house has been called a sports-enthusiast's dream.

2. Whitemoor Estate

The house has been called a sports-enthusiast's dream.
other
Buy a Photo
The home comes with its own reservoir-adjacent fishing lodge.

3. Fishing Lodge

The home comes with its own reservoir-adjacent fishing lodge.
other
Buy a Photo
The house is on the banks of the 40-acre Whitemoor Reservoir

4. Whitemoor Reservoir

The house is on the banks of the 40-acre Whitemoor Reservoir
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5