Engineering specialist Chris to lead operations at Airframe Designs as business grows worldwide

Lancashire-based aerospace leader Airframe Designs has promoted Chris Fleet to a newly created operations director role as part of its plans to expand its specialist engineering and manufacturing services to the global aviation, defence and space sectors.

Based at its headquarters at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, Chris will oversee Airframe’s operations and internal processes while driving client and partner service delivery standards.

Airframe Designs has a team of highly experienced engineers providing System Integration, Airframe Engineering, and Additive Manufacturing services for defence and special mission platforms in parallel with support into civil aerospace for passenger and VIP business jet fleets. Its customers include a blend of defence primes including BAE Systems, Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin but also extend to support an array of special mission integrators and civil aerospace Part21J design organisations.

Jerrod Hartley, CEO of Airframe Designs, said: “It’s vital that we have a leadership that is fit for growth. Chris shares our desire to challenge and transform traditional engineering and manufacturing by embracing change and technology to set new benchmarks.

“Our commitment to innovation to help our clients solve complex engineering challenges is fuelling our growth and Chris will continue to play a lead role in this.”

Chris has more than 30 years of experience working across the aerospace manufacturing supply chain. He began his career at BAE Systems as an apprentice engineer, progressing through the design office and design liaison department at Warton, before developing expertise in airframe structures, system integration, and high-integrity test beds.

Following eight years at BAE Systems, Chris worked globally with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers including Boeing, Airbus, Terma and Marand. In 2008, he returned to the UK as a leader in the design office of Assystem, delivering turnkey solutions for major players in the aviation and defence sectors.

Chris said: “Over the past four years, I’ve had the privilege of helping to expand Airframe’s design capability in support of airframe engineering and system integration where I’ve developed an in-depth understanding of the operational backbone that drives great performance. I’m passionate about building efficient systems, empowering teams and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

“I believe in transparent communication, inclusive leadership and creating space for innovation. I’m looking forward to working closely with the team to build on the great work that has already been achieved.”

Recent projects undertaken by Airframe Designs include the integration of new systems into heavy lift drone platforms, conceptual and early lifecycle design for new uncrewed air-systems, high-integrity test beds to enable digital twin simulation, and most recently the development of a novel electronically steered SATCOM antenna aimed at the aviation market.