Enchanting feels like a word from fairy-tales. Something from Snow White or Rapunzel, bringing up ideas of isolated towers, rosebushes, and lush greenery bathed in sunshine. It's imaginary, until you see this home in Lancaster that is...



Enchanting barely covers it, and as the saying goes 'a picture tells a thousand words', take a look around.

Ward House has fourdouble bedrooms.

Ward House is a stone-built farmhouse from the Georgian era.

The home has naturally landscaped gardens.

The house features woodwork, minton floor tiles, mullioned and sash windows, and impressive fireplaces throughout.

The reception room featuresnear floor to ceiling sash windows.

The two halves of the home are tied together by the garden room.

The kitchen boasts a range of traditional wooden units and work tops, a Belfast sink, and a freestanding central island.

The dining room has impressive original features, parquet wooden floors and a triple aspect of tall sash windows.

The home's grand original staircase runs past the stained glass window.