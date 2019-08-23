Eden Project to exhibit at North Lancashire business showcase in Lancaster

The Eden Project is to exhibit at this year’s North Lancs Expo, to be held at Lancaster Leisure Park next month.

Si Bellamy, head of Eden Project International, will be chatting to exhibitors and visitors, as well as giving a talk on the Saturday afternoon on the positive impact that Eden Morecambe will have on the whole district.

Bbusinesses will have a chance to register and express their interest in supporting the supply chain for Eden.

Eden are looking for a supply chain that is at least 80 per cent represented by local suppliers but not at the cost of quality.

Recently Eden Project Learning signed a 25-year memorandum of understanding with Lancaster and Morecambe College to deliver specific Eden-focused training for the local workforce.

Once completed in 2023, Eden Project North in Morecambe is expected to employ 500 people and attract a minimum of 750,000 visitors a year, bringing a significant boost to the local economy.

Vicky Lofthouse, chief executive officer of expo organisers Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce, said: “It’s simply the icing on the cake to have the Eden Project at this year’s Expo.

“I, for one, can’t wait to hear from Si and will be sure to get a front row seat for his talk on Saturday afternoon.

“The Chamber’s role is clear when it comes to the Eden Project in Morecambe, and that’s ensuring through platforms like the Expo that members and local businesses get the most out of this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“So, if you are considering exhibiting I suggest you book quickly as we have very limited spaces left and who doesn’t fancy rubbing shoulders with the single biggest game-changer this area will see in my lifetime.”

The North Lancashire Expo is a unique two-day event which sees hundreds of businesses and thousands of visitors collide on a platform to showcase our amazing North Lancashire.

Friday is a business showcase with exhibitors, stands and talks with the Saturday being all about our community with a focus on skills and training.

The North Lancashire Expo is organised by Lancaster & District Chamber of Commerce in association with Lancaster City Council.

The Expo is kindly sponsored by EDF Energy, Workshop Media, Nick Dagger Photography, Apparatus Marketing, SilverDoor Apartments, Lancashire Business View, Peterson (United Kingdom) Ltd, Lancaster & Morecambe College, Lancaster University and Treble 3.

It is being held on September 20 and 21 at The Expotorium Marquee, Lancaster Brewery, Lancaster Leisure Park, Wyresdale Road, from 10am to 4pm on both days.

Would you like to be involved? Simply visit https://north-lancs-expo.uk/