Eaterie plans submitted for former Lloyds TSB branch in Preston

A former Lloyds TSB branch finally looks set to become a restaurant/cafe.

An application for a change of use for the old bank building in Blackpool Road, at Lane Ends, Preston into a food outlet has been submitted to the city council.

Dave Lee Properties wants to open up the vacant premises as an eaterie at ground floor level and also convert the first floor rooms into two self-contained flats.

The plans also include an exterior extraction unit for the restaurant and also a metal staircase at the side of the building to provide access to the upstairs apartments.

The application follows a similar one in 2017 which was approved by council officers as acceptable, despite objections locally.

That earlier application was granted with conditions, one of which was for a restriction on noise from the premises.

The application asks for opening house between 9am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 11pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.