Ruth Poar, centre, with her Family Business Award at the 10th Anniversary Enterprise Vision Awards. Left is Alan Fox (the Fox Group) and right, Michelle Thompson (Unique Homecare Services)

Ruth's company helps businesses make their branding tasty by creating baked goods with edible logos or messages.

From life as a traditional celebration cake shop, the business is now housed in a 9,000 square foot bakery in Chorley.

Ruth was one of the finalists in the awards ceremony which recognises outstanding female entrepreneurship in the North West.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP said he was "extremely proud that businesses in Chorley have produced a winner, a number of finalists and nominees". Picture : Getty Images

More than 650 guests celebrated the EVAs ceremony in the Empress Ballroom at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Sir Lindsay said: “I’m extremely proud that businesses in Chorley have produced a winner, a number of finalists and nominees at the Enterprise Vision Awards.

"It’s testament to the innovative and inspirational women in business that we have in the borough.

"These female entrepreneurs are leading the way in their industries despite the huge challenges faced as a result of the pandemic, so it is fantastic that they are being acknowledged for their achievements, commitment and determination.”

As well as Ruth, other Chorley businesswomen were included in the award nominations:

Employee: Samantha Johnson - Perfect Recruitment - Buckshaw Village

Training & Coaching: Becky Toal - Crowberry Consulting - Chorley

Beauty Business: Lauren Hutchinson and Mandy McAuley, Wysteria Beauty - Chorley

Training & Coaching: Margaret Adams – Magistra - Chorley

Family Business: Sonia Green - Chorley Vets - Chorley

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council - which sponsored the New Business Category - said: “Congratulations to Ruth Poar of Eat My Logo.

"We have fantastic businesses across Chorley borough, so I am proud, but not surprised, that six of Chorley’s female entrepreneurs were finalists.

"This is an amazing achievement and reflects the talent and innovation that we have within Chorley’s business community.

"We’re pleased to sponsor the awards again this year and it feels more important than ever that we recognize and celebrate the resilience and determination shown to succeed in business.

"Well done to the winners, finalists and nominees!”

Coral Horn, founder of the awards and the networking group, Pink Link, said: “In a time like no other, it was exhilarating to see over 1,150 nominations and 640 entrants.

"The pandemic wreaked havoc for women in business but these ladies are simply superb and fully deserve to be recognised for their achievements.”