Doc, I’m from the future: North West businesses seek skills flux capacitor

The North West’s business leaders are channelling their inner Doc Brown – and they’ve got a message for their past selves: “Great Scott! Train your team!”

In a nod to undefined40th birthday, Lloyds’ Business Barometer shows nearly half (49%) of the region’s bosses would go back in time to boost skills in their workforce. Meanwhile, 52% would focus on launching new products or services, while nearly two in five (38%) would invest more in digital technology.

Look ahead to the future and the skills race is still on. Nearly a third (31%) say upskilling is key to growth, skills relating to AI (65%), leadership (51%) and communication and collaboration (50%) topping their priority lists.

Chris Whittle, area director in the North West at Lloyds, said:undefined“North West firms are learning from the past and putting skills at the heart of their future plans.

“The focus on AI skills reflects the widespread benefits local businesses see in the technology – particularly in terms of profitability and productivity. But they’re blending these ‘hard’ competencies with soft skills like leadership and communication – a mix that could build a strong base for sustained, long-term growth and resilience.”