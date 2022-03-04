Discount Russian supermarket Mere 'closing Preston store after invasion of Ukraine’

The discounter - known as the “Russian version of Lidl” - has also reportedly paused plans to open more shops.

Mere is said to have told suppliers of its decision to shut and said its UK expansion plans have been halted due to the “political situation” in Russia and Ukraine.

The retailer, which trades as Svetofor in Russia, branded itself as being cheaper than any other store - and said its products cost 30 per cent less than Aldi and Lidl.

Russian supermarket chain Mere is allegedly closing its first UK store in Preston following the invasion of Ukraine last week.

But staff in the Preston branch were reportedly informed this week that the shop would shut in two weeks, according to The Grocer.

The trade magazine claims Mere was struggling to bring its model across to the UK even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with suppliers reportedly put off by only being paid if products sell.

But the situation in Ukraine is said to have exacerbated this, making it difficult for them to trade.

Mere had planned several more UK store openings by spring 2022, with a long-term ambition to build a UK portfolio of about 300 branches within a decade.

The Russian chain – which was founded in 2009 – has 3,200 stores internationally and opened its first European Mere store in 2018.

It now trades in Germany - where rival Aldi started - and Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia and Ukraine.

The model includes having suppliers deliver directly to its store, displaying goods directly on the pallets on which they arrive and keeping staff levels low by providing no customer service aside from staffed checkouts.

Expansion Manager Vlad Sean said the concept of the supermarket was “just to provide shoppers with the very cheapest prices and essential products.”

Its general managing director Pavels Antonovs had previously said Mere prices would undercut even the cheapest supermarkets.

He said: “We are the gap in the market. We don’t have any competitors.

“Our model is no service and no marketing.”

