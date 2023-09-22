Development company part owned by Preston cricket hero Freddie Flintoff is being sued for £4m
Manchester-based Logik Developments, has had legal proceedings issued against it by EQTEC, an Irish-based bioscience energy company.
The matter concerns a waste processing facility project in Deeside, next to a Toyota plant, and specifically payments made by the EQTEC, and for breach of the share purchase agreement.
The total amounts claimed by the EQTEC (referred to as the Group), total £4 million.
What’s going on?
In a public statement, EQTEC state: “The Company has, since January 2023, made numerous attempts to engage Logik in constructive discussions toward resolution of these matters, more recently extending several invitations through the Company's legal counsel to seek to make clear the seriousness of its contentions and to formally invite Logik to work them through constructively.
"In response to every invitation, Logik either rejected the offer or failed to follow through on its agreements to meet with the Group.”
EQTEC states that it has introduced to Logik a number of prospective investors and buyers of Logik WTE, but claims that Logik directly engaged with them to acquire the site without the involvement of the Company and without the approval of the stakeholders.
The statement adds: “Due to the matters set out above, the Company will no longer benefit from the meaningful revenue which was expected to be received from the Project in the current financial year.”
"Frustrating”
David Palumbo, CEO of EQTEC, said: “"We have consistently reiterated our dedication to the Deeside Project and to Toyota, whose strategic ambitions for carbon-neutrality have required timely progress by us and our partners.
"It has been frustrating to have to direct our energies this year toward resolution of issues with Logik, rather than toward further progressing the Project.
"It is also disappointing to find ourselves in a position where we are forced to take legal action against one of our partners for attempting to go it alone whilst ignoring our common commitments to the Project.
"The Company has consistently supported the Project and our partners by amending agreements to adapt to evolving commercial realities, and we have made investment after investment to keep the Project moving forward.
"This was in the interest of developing the site for Toyota and for Flintshire with the goal of demonstrating EQTEC's advanced syngas technology for an industrial client. Logik's unwillingness since the start of the year to engage in discussions with us has jeopardised the Project and leaves us with no choice now but to protect the Company from bearing the cost of Logik's actions."
Freddie’s role
On the Logik Developments website, it describes Mr Flintoff as having “a long-standing affinity with the North and a deep understanding of the property industry.”
It adds: “Although enjoying a busy career in media, Andrew remains involved in Logik’s business on a day to day basis, with a particular focus on relations with our funding partners and other institutional and high net worth investors.”
Logik Developments has been contacted for comment