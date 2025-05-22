Developer Breck doubles full-time staff in two years since office relocation

Lancashire-headquartered property developer Breck Homes has added 20 new permanent staff to its team since moving to its current headquarters two years ago.

The company relocated from Blackpool to Sceptre Court, Walton Summit, near Preston in June 2023.

At the time, it employed 25 full-time staff, which it has now grown to 45, including several senior level appointments. Breck is actively looking for further new appointments to support its continued growth which will take its full-time team close to 50 in the coming weeks.

Breck was formed in Lancashire in 2020 and specialises in developing affordable houses between 25 and 250 units for registered affordable housing providers as well as homes for open market sale on sites between 10 and 50 units.

Andy Garnett, director, Breck, said: “Over the past five years, Breck has experienced significant growth, particularly through winning contracts for increasingly larger sites in the North West and further afield across the North as we begin to expand into Yorkshire.

“We currently have an active development pipeline comprising over 1,500 homes and we continue to build on this with new contracts, planning submissions and site starts.

“This growth is down to our strong reputation for consistently delivering high-quality homes on schedule, a real testament to our experienced and dedicated team. We will add further colleagues to our team as our growth continues over the coming months and years.”

Breck has strengthened through appointments in key areas including Alex Lee, who joined as associate land director in September 2024, as well as Emma Renshaw’s appointment in August 2023 as finance manager.

The company has also appointed two senior quantity surveyors over the past two years, Jonathan Lloyd who was appointed in June 2023 and has since been promoted to surveying manager as well as Riaz Bapu, who joined in February 2025.

It has also continued to make further appointments in recent months including Gareth Ujvari who joined Breck this month as development engineer.

Breck is currently recruiting for a quantity surveyor and office administrator, based at its Lancashire head office, in addition to a number of site manager and assistant site manager roles based at various sites across the North West.

It is also in the process of opening a new Leeds office as part of its expansion into Yorkshire, after recently submitting its first three sites in the county for planning permission, which are all in Bradford and total 107 affordable units.

Those interested in applying for available roles are encouraged to send their CV to [email protected].