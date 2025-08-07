Denise Finlay joins Preston-based employment law, HR and Health and Safety firm

Denise Finlay has been appointed client services consultant by the expanding Preston-based employment law, HR and health and safety firm AfterAthena

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining from Croner, Denise brings more than 27 years of experience in sales and business development to support the growth plans of AfterAthena, part of Napthens Group, the north west-based law firm headquartered in Preston.

Her key role includes developing an understanding of the clients of AfterAthena to support them by building long-term relationships based on trust, transparency and results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Boyle, partner at AfterAthena, said: “Denise is an essential appointment for us because she knows that true success doesn’t come from quick wins or ticking boxes, it comes from doing things properly, putting the client first, and ensuring businesses are compliant, protected, and stress-free.”

Denise Finlay, client services consultant with AfterAthena

Denise added: “I’ve always taken great pride in delivering more than just a service – I work to understand each business and their clients, support them the right way, and develop those long-term relationships.

“What matters most to me is the value I bring – to the clients I work with, the teams I support, and the businesses I help protect. Here’s to this next chapter with AfterAthena, supporting the firm and its client with care, integrity, and purpose.”

Clients of AfterAthena include Fitness First, Booths, Fresenius Kabi, Thwaites, English Football League and N Brown PLC.