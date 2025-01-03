Deloitte Practice Senior Partner included in King’s New Year Honours List

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jo Ahmed, the Practice Senior Partner for Deloitte in the North West, has been awarded an MBE in the King’s New Year Honours List for services to Business and Trade.

Jo first joined Deloitte in 2004 and has over 25 years’ experience in advising businesses on strategies for managing global workforces. Alongside the role of Practice Senior Partner, Jo heads up the firm’s regional global mobility practice, advising a vast range of clients on the complex challenges of managing cross-border employment structures.

Commenting on the award, Jo Ahmed said: “I am truly honoured and humbled to have received an MBE. I am fortunate enough to work with incredible teams inside and outside Deloitte and I am so proud of everything we are achieving in respect of fostering and enhancing international partnerships between Greater Manchester and key markets such as Japan.

“2025 promises to be a pivotal year for the next stage in our international relations and I am looking forward to continuing to collaborate with colleagues and friends across the city region and beyond as we work together to benefit both people and place.”

Jo Ahmed

Richard Houston, CEO of Deloitte UK, added: “This honour is testament to Jo’s expertise, dedication, and commitment to the business community in Greater Manchester and beyond. She is a passionate voice for the North West, and her leadership and hard work have been a fantastic contribution to the region. She has forged crucial relationships with figures both domestically and internationally, encouraging collaboration across several key industries. I’m sure everyone at Deloitte will join me in congratulating Jo.”

Jo is a regular speaker on international markets and is a strong advocate for Greater Manchester’s internationalisation strategy in supporting business, educational and cultural links across borders.

Externally, Jo is the Deputy Chair of the Manchester India Partnership and the Honorary Consul of Japan in Manchester, representing the Embassy of Japan in the region. In this capacity she chairs the Greater Manchester/Japan Steering Group and is a committee member and past President of the Manchester Consular Association.