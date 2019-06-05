Deadline looming for Lancashire based women's business awards

The nominations deadline is fast approaching for the 2019 Enterprise Vision Awards.

The EVAs celebrate the outstanding performance of women in business from every corner of the North West and provide a platform to showcase female business excellence offering an opportunity for women to gain the recognition they deserve.

The EVAs ceremony

Blackpool-based Coral Horn, who founded the EVAS nine years ago, said: “The EVAS help to drive more women to succeed. Seeing women win an award inspires other women to believe in themselves and take a chance at entrepreneurship. This is the chance to shine the spotlight on women in business.”

Event sponsor, Heather Waters, Enterprise Manager of NatWest said: “Women in business are a major contributor to the economy in the region and the EVAS give them a fantastic opportunity to showcase their exceptional achievements.”

Last year’s Training and Coaching award-winner, Wendy Jackson of Fylde Tuition Centre said: “Being nominated was wonderful but actually winning the award was a huge surprise and a massive confidence boost. Fantastic opportunities opened up after the EVAS including winning contracts to work with premier league football clubs and the NHS.”

There’s still time for nominations at www.enterprisevisionawardsco.uk. Deadline is midnight on Monday, June 10.

Finalists will be announced on July 5 and the winners will be revealed at the EVAs ceremony on September 27 at The Winter Gardens Blackpool.

The EVAS categories are:

Professional Services

Creative Industry

Young Entrepreneur

New Business

Solo Business

Financial Services

Hospitality Industry

Retail Business

Internet Industry

Customer Services

Small Business

Beauty Industry

Training and Coaching

Health and Wellbeing

Business Woman

Inspirational Woman