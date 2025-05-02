Darwen-based vape company named finalist at 2025 Made in the North West Awards
Supplying customers worldwide, the company is home to a portfolio of industry-leading brands, including the internationally renowned Vampire Vape. Through a commitment to innovation, quality, and operational excellence, Flavour Warehouse continues to set standards in the global e-liquid market.
The Flavour Warehouse team is honoured to have their hard work recognised and are proud to represent Darwen on such a prestigious platform.
“We're thrilled to be named a finalist in the 2025 Made in the North West Awards. It’s an honour to be recognised alongside some of the region’s most respected manufacturers,” said Phil Boyle, CEO of Flavour Warehouse. “This recognition means a lot to the whole team. It reflects their hard work and passion and pushes us to keep raising the bar in everything we do.”
Winners of the 2025 Made in the North West Awards will be revealed at an upcoming ceremony hosted by Insider later this year, and the team is proud to stand among this year’s finalists.