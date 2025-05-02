Darwen-based vape company named finalist at 2025 Made in the North West Awards

Phil Boyle, CEO of Flavour Warehouse, at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Darwen, Lancashire.

Flavour Warehouse, a global leader in e-liquid manufacturing and operator of Europe’s largest e-liquid production facility, has been announced as a finalist for Manufacturer of the Year (over £25m) at the Made in the North West Awards, hosted by Insider. Founded in 2012, Flavour Warehouse has rapidly scaled its operations, now running a 145,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art manufacturing facility from its headquarters in Darwen, Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supplying customers worldwide, the company is home to a portfolio of industry-leading brands, including the internationally renowned Vampire Vape. Through a commitment to innovation, quality, and operational excellence, Flavour Warehouse continues to set standards in the global e-liquid market.

The Flavour Warehouse team is honoured to have their hard work recognised and are proud to represent Darwen on such a prestigious platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're thrilled to be named a finalist in the 2025 Made in the North West Awards. It’s an honour to be recognised alongside some of the region’s most respected manufacturers,” said Phil Boyle, CEO of Flavour Warehouse. “This recognition means a lot to the whole team. It reflects their hard work and passion and pushes us to keep raising the bar in everything we do.”

Winners of the 2025 Made in the North West Awards will be revealed at an upcoming ceremony hosted by Insider later this year, and the team is proud to stand among this year’s finalists.