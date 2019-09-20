Cumbria set to benefit from share of £10m Government investment for coastal 'transformational projects'

Coastal communities are to get a £10 million boost, the Government has said.

The money will be spent on on five "transformational projects" in Cumbria, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Kent and Suffolk, according to ministers.

The investment is intended to create jobs, boost tourism, improve transport and protect coastal heritage sites.

The five Coastal Communities Fund projects are forecast to support nearly 1,000 jobs and attract up to £7.9 million in additional investment from public and private sector sources, the Government said.

Minister for the Northern Powerhouse and Local Growth, Jake Berry, said: "Ensuring our coastal towns have the support they need to thrive is at the heart of this Government's plan to level up every part of the UK.

"Building on our £228 million investment into coastal communities, the projects receiving funding today were designed by local people who know best what will bring the biggest benefit to their community."

Under the initiative, the Cumbria Coastal Activities Centre will receive £2.45 million, Dover's market square and old town, £2.44 million, the environmental innovation hub at Bournemouth and Poole seafront, £2.39 million, Lydney harbour, Gloucestershire, £2.1 million, and Southwold enterprise hub £995,000.