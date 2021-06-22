Countdown to the launch of Chorley's new permanent Post Office

The former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Market Street, Chorley, which is now home to Chorley's permanent new Post Office

The new location is at the former Royal Bank of Scotland on Market Street in the town centre.

Since the Post Office that was based at WH Smith on New Market Street came to and end when that store closed in January, it relocated to a temporary unit in Market Walk until a permanent solution could be found..

The unit, which has been provided by the postmaster from Burscough Bridge Post Office, will close today at 4pm.

The new, fully refurbished Post Office at the former RBS will launch on Wednesday at 1pm.

Kenny Lamont, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to soon have a permanent solution for Chorley as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

"There were various hurdles, outside the control of the new Postmaster, that we had to overcome before we could announce our plans for a permanent replacement Post Office.

"This is why we opened a temporary solution in the interim.

"The new, highly experienced, Postmaster is keen to open his new permanent branch.

"We thank him for his patience. We thank the Postmaster for Burscough Bridge for providing the temporary solution for Chorley.”

.The Post Office will be in a dedicated area of the building with three screened positions.

There will also be a low- screened, modern Post Office till alongside the retail counter offering most Post Office products and services.

As well as Chorley Post Office, retail will include cards, stationery and gadget repairs.

The Post Office said: "Our priority is to safeguard our services in the locality in the longer term.