Contractor named for flagship Preston city centre project

The appointment of a construction contractor has seen the flagship project of the University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) £200million Masterplan move one step closer.

Derbyshire-based Bowmer + Kirkland, which has completed major projects for the University of Northampton and the University of Newcastle, has been chosen to deliver UCLan’s £60million Student Centre and new civic square.

Designed by Hawkins\Brown following an international RIBA competition, the 7,304 sqm building will provide a new reception area, informal learning spaces and a student wellbeing support centre.

The new square will form an iconic gateway to Preston, spanning 8,440 sqm and providing flexible and adaptable spaces for a wide range of community, public, business and student uses.

Work is scheduled to begin later this month, with the project due for completion in 2020.

Improvements to landscaping and the public realm in the Adelphi Quarter of the City will also be carried out as part of the wider programme of works.

Michael Ahern, UCLan’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “We’ve seen the completion of two major projects in the past year – our multi-faith centre Oasis and the student Social Spaces, with the Engineering Innovation Centre nearing completion and preparing to welcome students in September.

“Bowmer + Kirkland has an impressive track record in delivering projects in the education sector so we’re looking forward to working together and seeing the focal point of our Masterplan, the Student Centre and new civic square, starting to take shape over the coming months.”

David Taylor, Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the University Board said it was a milestone.

He said: “This is a real milestone for our Masterplan.

"It signals the start of a highly significant project”