An application for a premises licence at the Parkside Cafe on Blackpool Road is to go before the city council's licensing sub-committee next week.

The applicant, businessman Edgar Alan Wallace, wants permission to sell alcohol from 11am to 11pm every day - with extra opening hours on special occasions such as Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

But two neighbours living within earshot of the building in Ashton say they fear it will become a bar, not a cafe, creating issues with noise and parking.

The Parkside Cafe is applying to sell alcohol, sparking fears it will become a bar.

"As a local resident I am concerned that this previously well-established cafe is about to be turned into a pub, tap bar," said one householder living round the corner.

"In my personal opinion we have more than enough bars in the Lane Ends area."

In its application the Parkside says its intention is to be "a café offering freshly-prepared food and a small selection of beers and wines as well as a range of non-alcoholic drinks."

But because of representations by residents the application has to go before sub-committee for consideration.

The two objections have come from people living in Waterloo Road whose houses back on to the side and rear of the cafe - at the opposite side of a main railway line.

Both say they have worries over cars parking in front of their homes because of a lack of parking outside the cafe itself, which is on a busy main round.

In a letter to the council one wrote: "We object to the licence application on the grounds of potential public nuisance coming from the light pollution and noise disturbance created by using the outdoor area at the rear of the cafe.

"This would greatly affect our quality of life and detract from the enjoyment of our home and garden.

"There is a risk of noise and disturbance late at night from vehicles parked outside our house as there is very little outside parking and Waterloo Road is the nearest easily accessible parking to the cafe.

"With recent additions, we consider the Lane Ends area to be adequately served with licensed premises."

The other objector wrote: "I am also concerned about parking. It has been a problem in the past and this will continue unless clear action is taken.

"There is currently a significant issue in the area and this application will only make matters worse."