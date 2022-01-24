Watch as the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom dancefloor is painstakingly restored to its former glory
The Blackpool Tower Ballroom’s famous dancefloor has been restored to its former glory ahead of its annual reopening on January 25.
It is the first time in more than 30 years that the floor has undergone such extensive work, meaning the original wooden floor is once again ready for dancers.
A team of floor restoration experts were brought in to break down more than 100 layers of lacquer, before the floor was sanded down and resealed.
The floor, which is made up of 30,602 individual blocks of oak, mahogany and walnut that were placed together to create the unique design, has taken around three weeks to be fully refurbished.
The renovation means the iconic dancefloor now has an ultra-smooth finish.
Read More
Mike Philbin, chief executive of NuLife, which led the works, said: “The Blackpool Tower Ballroom is home to one of the most famous dancefloors in the world so it was a real honour to be
brought onto the project.
“This was a particularly challenging refurb for us due to the number of layers of lacquer painted on over the years, which needed to be broken down before we could restore the original
floor.
“The end result is phenomenal though and regular ballroom dancers will really notice the difference once they get out there. Plus visually, it looks incredible and only adds to the ballroom’s
‘wow’ factor.”
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.