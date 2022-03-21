Wagamama opens in Preston today and these are the areas where you can get it delivered

The Preston branch – which is delivery and takeaway only – opened its doors at Deepdale Retail Park, off Blackpool Road, with its first orders taken at 12pm.

The ‘kitchen’ is based in a block of units next to Halfords Autocentre and CTD Tile Showroom, where a team of chefs will prepare its popular pan Asian food for delivery.

It will serve a full menu with delivery available across the city via Deliveroo and delivery is free for the first two weeks on orders over £15. After that, the standard delivery charge is £3.99.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wagamama has officially opened its Preston delivery kitchen at Deepdale Retail Park, off Blackpool Road, today (Monday, March 21). Pic credit: Shutterstock

It also offers ‘BOX by Wagamama’ – which it describes as a special lunchtime menu “for those working from home or back in the office” and includes a variety of ‘bundle boxes’ for a set price.

Wagamama said it will be visiting the city centre to give away free samples on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, including its popular Katsu curry, noodles and rice bowls.

Where can I get it delivered?

Wagamama says it will deliver across the city and surrounding areas including Ingol, Fulwood, Penwortham, Grimsargh, Samlesbury, Higher Walton and Lostock Hall.

To celebrate the launch of the Preston kitchen, there will be free delivery for the first two weeks and there will be a special Wagamama sampling truck visiting the city centre on March 24, 25 and 26

Those outside the Deliveroo delivery radius can still order online and collect from the ‘kitchen’ at Deepdale Retail Park.

Regional marketing manager, Alice Eagle, said: "We are so excited to be opening our second wagamama kitchen in the north of England, after seeing so much success in Leeds.

"Wagamama has been a pillar in the communities around central and greater Manchester for over 25 years now and we felt it was time to provide the people of Preston with the option to have our bowls delivered direct to their doors.

Preston's new Wagamama delivery kitchen will deliver to surrounding areas including Penwortham, Ingol, Fulwood, Grimsargh, Samlesbury, Higher Walton and Lostock Hall

"Our Wagamama kitchen in Preston will also be the first to offer a click and collect option to those who may be slightly outside of the Deliveroo radius and of course have our Middlebrook Bolton location nearby if folks are wanting the option to dine in with us instead.”

You can take a look at the menu and order here.

Its nearest sit-in restaurant is at Middlebrook Retail Park in Horwich near Bolton. It also has restaurants in Manchester and Liverpool.