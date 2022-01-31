The British-owned dining chain is launching a delivery kitchen at Deepdale Retail Park, off Blackpool Road, and will take its first orders on Monday, March 21. Pic credit: Shutterstock

The British-owned dining chain is launching a delivery kitchen at Deepdale Retail Park, off Blackpool Road, and will take its first orders on Monday, March 21.

It won't be a sit-in restaurant, but instead, will operate as a 'dark kitchen' where its team of chefs will prepare the chain's dishes for delivery.

The 'kitchen' will be situated in a block of units next to Halfords Autocentre and CTD Tile Showroom, but won't be open to the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'delivery kitchen' will be situated in a block of units next to Halfords Autocentre and CTD Tile Showroom, but won't be open to the public. Pic: Google

Owners The Restaurant Group said the delivery hub will serve a full menu with delivery available across the city via Deliveroo.

Wagamama, founded in 1992, specialises in Asian rice and noodle dishes and its restaurants are inspired by fast-paced Japanese ramen bars where dishes are whisked to customers sat at long communal tables.

You can take a look at the menu here to see what dishes will be available when the Preston branch opens in March.

The nearest Wagamama restaurant is at Middlebrook Retail Park in Horwich near Bolton. It also has restaurants in Manchester and Liverpool.

The new Deepdale kitchen is recruiting for a chef and is offering £10.60 per hour, with full-time or part-time hours available.

For more information on the vacancy, visit the Wagamama website here.

Wagamama has been approached for further details...