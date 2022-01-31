Wagamama is opening a new delivery kitchen in Preston
Wagamama - the Asian-inspired and Japanese restaurant chain - is opening a new delivery branch in Preston.
The British-owned dining chain is launching a delivery kitchen at Deepdale Retail Park, off Blackpool Road, and will take its first orders on Monday, March 21.
It won't be a sit-in restaurant, but instead, will operate as a 'dark kitchen' where its team of chefs will prepare the chain's dishes for delivery.
The 'kitchen' will be situated in a block of units next to Halfords Autocentre and CTD Tile Showroom, but won't be open to the public.
Owners The Restaurant Group said the delivery hub will serve a full menu with delivery available across the city via Deliveroo.
Wagamama, founded in 1992, specialises in Asian rice and noodle dishes and its restaurants are inspired by fast-paced Japanese ramen bars where dishes are whisked to customers sat at long communal tables.
You can take a look at the menu here to see what dishes will be available when the Preston branch opens in March.
Read More
The nearest Wagamama restaurant is at Middlebrook Retail Park in Horwich near Bolton. It also has restaurants in Manchester and Liverpool.
The new Deepdale kitchen is recruiting for a chef and is offering £10.60 per hour, with full-time or part-time hours available.
For more information on the vacancy, visit the Wagamama website here.
Wagamama has been approached for further details...
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.