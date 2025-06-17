Calls have been made for clear signs of progress with the demolition of a Lancashire shopping centre, writes the LDR service.

Some members of the Nelson Town Deal board made appeals about progress at Pendle Rise Shopping Centre in Nelson at their latest meeting where updates were given on various projects in the £25million deal arranged under a previous Conservative government with Pendle Council.

The town board includes property-linked businesses involved commercially with the projects, a small number of elected councillors and private, public, community and voluntary sector representatives, as required under town deal rules.

Richard Savory, a consultant from the RAISE Partnership, gave updates including on Pendle Rise. He said some key phases of the compulsory purchase order process to buy it had been completed. Issues were raised by Specsavers, regarding finding an alternative shop, and Lancashire County Council, on a another topic. But these had been resolved. Specsavers is due to move to a shop on Manchester Road.

Lib-Dem Coun David Whipp, the new leader of Pendle Council, said : “Can I thank everybody involved with resolving these things. It was quite bizarre that Lancashire County Council was objecting. And Specsavers seemed to lack vision and be very short-sighted with this. But the objections have been withdrawn. Vacating Pendle Rise and getting it demolished is a key project. It cannot be delayed. ”

Pendle Rise Shopping Centre in Nelson | LDRS

Town board chairman Stephen Barnes said: “Can I ask for reassurance? The date for demolition by March 2026 will soon be here. What reassurance can we have?”

Mr Savory said: “We still expect to be on-site at Pendle Rise in October, with five months to demolish. Once the strip-out including asbestos is done, it will be about six weeks to bring the shell down. It’s a tight deadline but achievable.”

He added: “Before we can demolish, we have to vacate it. But that won’t be problem because all the powers will rest with Pendle Council. All people will have to leave. We anticipate that all businesses there will be gone by then. But if need be, we can turf them out on November 3. We will write to the five remaining retailers who have not yet reached a relocation deal. But we are running out of time to do walk-away offers.”

David Rothwell, deputy principal of Nelson and Colne College, said: “What is the implication if the deadline is not met? ”

Mr Savory replied: “We’re in regular talks with the government ministry. I think it accepts some projects may finish between 2026 and 2027. We send monitoring updates and there will be one in September. We’ll have a much clearer view by then.”

Conservative Coun Nadeem Ahmed emphasised: “The public want to see action. I know there’s a of work involved but I think people are asking when is this going to happen? They want to see work. ”

Independent Coun Asjad Mahmood, the deputy council leader, said: “The legal requirement to give notice to shops is three months. But we are giving them four months. We’ve made good progress with the CPO and this scheme will have lasting benefits for the community.”

A separate project, called Accessible Nelson, involves road junctions, pavements and other improvement works around Sagar Street, Scotland Road, Leeds Road, Broadway and Railway Street.

Commenting on that and previous roadworks some years ago, Coun Ahmed added: “It’s essential that any disruption is kept to a minimum. Here we are, again, in a situation where the roads are being dug up.”