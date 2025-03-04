TWO new drive-thrus planned for Preston amid concern about impact on M6 junctions

Plans have been unveiled for a new industrial estate – which would also include two drive-thru units – on the outskirts of Preston.

The development has been proposed for land currently occupied by Little Rough Hey Farm, off Bluebell Way, close to junction 31a of the M6.

If approved, the “Frontier Park” scheme would see the creation of almost 86,000 square metres of space – across five buildings – that could be used for either “general industrial” purposes or storage and distribution. Parking areas for cars and HGVs are also planned.

The exact nature of the two drive-thru facilities has not been disclosed, but under the planning category for which permission is set to be applied, they could operate as eateries.

The M6 southbound entry slip road at junction 31a, alongside the farm site where the new industrial estate and drive-thrus are proposed | Google

The proposal – by Monte Blackburn Limited – has emerged in a request submitted to Preston City Council for a so-called “scoping opinion” about the type of information that the authority will want in order to assess the environmental impact of the plans as part of the planning process.

However, roads authority National Highways has already warned about the possible effects of the scheme on the nearby motorway.

In a letter to town hall planners, the organisation says it has “the potential to impact the safe and efficient operation of junction 31a”, the turn-off for Preston East and Longridge.

The approaches to junction 31a of the M6 are already congested at peak times | National World

It also warns that the restricted layout of that junction – which has only southbound entry and northbound exit slip roads – means the proposed “employment park” could have knock-on effects across a wider area.

National Highways says it would be “unlikely to be supportive” of any suggestion that junction 1 of the M55 should be used “to enable the commercial traffic generated by this development access to and from the [strategic road network] for destinations located to the north and west”.

The authority cites “existing operational pressures” at that interchange, which stem from its “interaction” with the B6241 Eastway and that road’s own junction with the A6 Garstang Road.

It instead suggests the applicant considers how the use of a route via junction 31 of the M6 – the Tickled Trout Hotel exit – can be “mandated and enforced” for commercial traffic visiting the site from the north. Vehicles would then be able to turn around and travel back up to junction 31a to access the new estate.

If returning north after their trip, they would also be expected to use the same circuitous option - travelling south from junction 31a to 31, before leaving the motorway and rejoining to head back in the opposite direction.

National Highways also notes that some arms of junction 31a, which lies less than half a mile away from the existing Red Scar Business Park, are currently operating close to – or over – capacity during peak times. It stresses that the applicant’s transport assessment will need to address that fact – as well as providing details about the potential impact on the roads of the construction phase of the development.