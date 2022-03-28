Carnforth based EWGA Wines strong competition, with a record number of 186 businesses entering the awards from across the North West region, and has been selected as finalists in two categories.

EWGA’s sales director, Janette McLaughlin is the finalist in the Employee of the Year category, and the business as a whole has been shortlisted in the People’s Choice award in Lancashire category.

Janette McLaughlin said: “I was flattered to be nominated for employee of the year so to be chosen as a finalist is really exciting. My 22 years at EWGA has seen much change and it is great to been a part of such a progressive company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carnforth based EWGA Wines is a finalist for two categories of the North West Family Business Awards 2022.

"To win this award would be amazing but just to have the recognition from my colleagues is fabulous, they are a great bunch of people, some who have been here as long as me and it makes work enjoyable and rewarding.”

Co-founder and director, Sue Howorth said: “We were inundated with some incredible entries and we have been burning the midnight oil to get through them as they came in right up to the wire. The judges had extremely difficult decisions to make so the finalists should be extremely proud of themselves!”

Co-director, Dave Clarkson said: "A huge thank you to everyone who has taken the time to fill out an application form and enter. We’ve been absolutely blown away by the strength and diversity of applications.”

EWGA Wines was founded in 1972, and supplies hotels and restaurants, independent retail shops and other wine wholesalers around the UK.