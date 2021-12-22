These are the pubs in Preston that will be open for a pre-dinner pint on Christmas Day 2021
A trip to the pub on Christmas Day is a tradition that goes back generations.
There's nothing quite like enjoying a festive pint with family or friends in front of a roaring fire at your local before heading home to enjoy Christmas dinner.
So if you are planning a brisk walk to a pub near you, we've done some of the leg work and confirmed which pubs will be open on the big day.
If you run a pub that will be open on Christmas Day and would like the details to included here, email [email protected]
Here are the pubs in Preston that have confirmed they will be open on Christmas Day:
Black-a-Moor Head
92 Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 1DD. Open from noon until late (11pm or midnight).
Guild Ale House
56 Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 1DD. Noon to 3pm.
Stanley Arms
24 Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 1DA. Open 4pm to 11pm.
Wetherspoons - Twelve Tellers and The Grey Friar
The pub chain says: "The majority of our pubs will be open on Christmas Day; however, opening times may vary. With the exception of our airport pubs, we will not be serving food. Please contact your pub of choice directly for more information."
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more