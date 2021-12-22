There's nothing quite like enjoying a festive pint with family or friends in front of a roaring fire at your local before heading home to enjoy Christmas dinner.

So if you are planning a brisk walk to a pub near you, we've done some of the leg work and confirmed which pubs will be open on the big day.

If you run a pub that will be open on Christmas Day and would like the details to included here, email [email protected]

Here are the pubs in Preston that have confirmed they will be open on Christmas Day:

Black-a-Moor Head

92 Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 1DD. Open from noon until late (11pm or midnight).

Guild Ale House

56 Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 1DD. Noon to 3pm.

Stanley Arms

24 Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 1DA. Open 4pm to 11pm.

Wetherspoons - Twelve Tellers and The Grey Friar

The pub chain says: "The majority of our pubs will be open on Christmas Day; however, opening times may vary. With the exception of our airport pubs, we will not be serving food. Please contact your pub of choice directly for more information."