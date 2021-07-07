These are the 5 takeaways in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with a zero, one and two star hygiene rating

The takeaways in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble with a zero, one and two stars

These are the 5 establishments in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble that have been given zero, one or two stars out of five in the latest round of hygiene ratings.

By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:34 pm

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Only five takeaways scored below 3 stars, with one receiving the lowest rating of zero, which means that urgent improvement is required.

As of May 2021, these were the restaurants, takeaways, cafés and sandwich shops inspected this year with a 5 star rating.

Below are the takeaways that have been inspected in 2021, along with their latest rating (Listed from 2 stars to zero):

1. The Titash Tandoori - 2 star

The Titash Tandoori - 2 star | 316 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6EH | Last inspected: March 9, 2021

2. Golden House - 2 star

Golden House - 2 star | Whittle Chippy 90 - 92 Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7LD | Last inspected: April 21, 2021

3. China Star - 1 star

China Star - 1 star | 14 Cowling Brow, Chorley PR6 0QF | Last inspected: March 1, 2021

4. Yum Yum - 1 star

Yum Yum - 1 star | 14 Chapel Brow, Leyland PR25 3NE | Last inspected: January 12, 2021

