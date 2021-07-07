These are the 5 takeaways in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with a zero, one and two star hygiene rating

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Only five takeaways scored below 3 stars, with one receiving the lowest rating of zero, which means that urgent improvement is required.

As of May 2021, these were the restaurants, takeaways, cafés and sandwich shops inspected this year with a 5 star rating.

Below are the takeaways that have been inspected in 2021, along with their latest rating (Listed from 2 stars to zero):

1. The Titash Tandoori - 2 star The Titash Tandoori - 2 star | 316 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6EH | Last inspected: March 9, 2021 Buy photo

2. Golden House - 2 star Golden House - 2 star | Whittle Chippy 90 - 92 Chorley Old Road, Whittle-Le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7LD | Last inspected: April 21, 2021 Buy photo

3. China Star - 1 star China Star - 1 star | 14 Cowling Brow, Chorley PR6 0QF | Last inspected: March 1, 2021 Buy photo

4. Yum Yum - 1 star Yum Yum - 1 star | 14 Chapel Brow, Leyland PR25 3NE | Last inspected: January 12, 2021 Buy photo