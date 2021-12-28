Back in November this year our very own Charlie Mulholland visited the Singleton pub for a bite to eat - and this was his experience.

When I last went to The Miller Arms 12 years ago with my family, it was one of the only times we ever asked for a refund.

But with glowing endorsements from friends it was time to let bygones be bygones and venture back – and what a great decision that proved to be.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what we thought of The Miller Arms when we visited earlier this year

With lovely food, great customer service, and welcome decor, this venue is a great place to dine out with friends and family.

Walking in we found the decor very warm and homely and with the festive period looming large, a lot of effort has been put in place by the employees to make the pub feel like a winter wonderland.

All of the tables are constantly cleaned and signs are placed throughout to let customers know that they are dining in a clean area.

When looking at the menu for the restaurant, there were plenty of options for people who are unsure of what they want.

On one hand, if you are unsure about what to get, then you have plenty of delicious choices to pick. But on the other hand, it took me 10 minutes to choose between the mixed grill, the naked burger and the surf and turf.

I ordered the mixed grill for myself, which came with steak, chicken, pork chop, gammon, chips, onion rings and a mix of vegetables.

My friend Alex ordered a pulled pork belly with potatoes and vegetables.

For both of those meals and two drinks our meal came to £47.80, not a bad price for a meal for two.

We waited 25 minutes for our meal, which we did not mind, considering when we went on Monday night, the restaurant was quite quiet.

When the meal arrived, the food was piping hot, with a great aroma of flavours coming off of the plate.

I asked for my steak medium-rare when I placed my order, and that is exactly what I got. The steak was a little tough to cut, but was a bursting with flavour.

The gammon steak was the highlight of the meal, perfectly cooked and each bite was a delight to devour.

The only downside was the chicken which no flavour to it, no seasoning and looked bland from the very first glance.

If I had any recommendations for the future, it would be to make sure that the chicken is seasoned with something other than just salt and pepper.

With that in mind, the rest of the meal was a delight.

The chips had great flavour, the onion rings had the perfect blend of onion and batter and the peppercorn sauce really complemented the meal.

All members of staff made me and Alex welcome, and provided an exceptional customer service that made us feel welcome.

Overall, I do think that the Miller Arms has improved a lot since my last experience and this quiet gastropub will give you a home away from home feel when you tuck in to some of your favourite pub classics.

This gastropub may be in a quiet location in Singleton, but brings all of its character to the plate.

Not too pricey for a great dining experience, it will give you a bang for your buck.