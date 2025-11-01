Takeaway to open in Preston convenience store amid parking concerns

Part of a convenience store and post office on the outskirts of Preston is to be converted into a takeaway.

The hot food outlet will be installed within the Grimsargh Village Store, on Preston Road, after getting the go-ahead from planning officials.

The new venture will operate from an area currently used for storage space – and will be open between 11am and 2pm and 4pm and 8pm from Monday to Saturday.

A takeaway is to be be installed inside the Grimsargh Village Store | Google Maps

Preston City Council approved the conversion in spite of concerns raised about a lack of parking for the eatery.

The existing store has five off-street spaces at the front of the premises, but Grimsargh Parish Council warned that parking was “already an issue at the moment, and is likely to increase due to the nature of the proposed business”.

The city authority noted concerns about the potential for traffic congestion to be caused by takeaway customers, but said that the site was “within walking distance” of many residential properties and also on a bus route. Highways bosses at Lancashire County Council offered no objection to the proposal.

Meanwhile, in a report outlining their reasons for approving the outlet, Preston planning officers said that the absence of a dine-in option would also limit the length of time spent on site by visitors.

They acknowledged that the new business was “likely to generate increased levels of noise and disturbance than the existing local convenience store”, but said that its “limited” hours meant these were not expected to be detrimental to neighbouring residents.

The nature of the food that will be served up by the takeaway has not been specified. The Lancashire Post has previously attempted to contact the village store for further details.

The eatery will have its own dedicated entrance, but will also be accessible from within the existing shop.