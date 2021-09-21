It's that time of year already! What will you be buying for Christmas

Smyths Toys: 10 options for Christmas presents under £10 with countdown on to festive season

No, you can’t put it off any longer - the countdown is really on to Christmas.

By Adam Lord
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 3:10 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 3:12 pm

And with toy catalogues being put through letterboxes across the county, we’ve turned our attention to the offering from Smyths.

With many families still feeling the pinch, our round-up takes a look at some fun options that come in under £10.

1. Squirrel Play 50 Piece Wooden Building Blocks

Bright colours and simple shapes make this set of wooden blocks for kids perfect for building fun. Little ones can create fairytale towers, fun roadways and more - £9

Photo Sales

2. Super Wheelz Lights and Sounds Police Helicopter

With lights and sounds, just like a real-life police helicopter, kids can also spin the propellers during their rescues - £10

Photo Sales

3. DIY Excavator

This DIY Truck Digger is one for those who love construction - £6

Photo Sales

4. Let's Dig Out Dinosaur Eggs

Children become junior paleontologists. A set includes 10 different kinds of dinosaur hiding in dino eggs - £8

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3