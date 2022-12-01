News you can trust since 1886
Retired Blackpool boxer Brian Rose opens new sports bar called the Lions Bar and Grill and it's a boxing fan's dream

The walls are full of signed and rare sports memorabilia and it is the ideal place to watch the World Cup.

By Lucinda Herbert
5 minutes ago
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 3:47pm

We take a look inside the Lion’s Bar & Grill on Coronation Street, owned by retired boxer, Brian Rose.

Photos by Michelle Adamson

Photos by Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

BLACKPOOL 25-11-22 Retired boxer Brian Rose, pictured, has opened a new sports bar, Lions Bar and Grill, Coronation Street, Blackpool.

BLACKPOOL 25-11-22 Retired boxer Brian Rose, pictured, has opened a new sports bar, Lions Bar and Grill, Coronation Street, Blackpool.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. BLACKPOOL 25-11-22 Retired boxer Brian Rose has opened a new sports bar, Lions Bar and Grill, Coronation Street, Blackpool.

BLACKPOOL 25-11-22 Retired boxer Brian Rose has opened a new sports bar, Lions Bar and Grill, Coronation Street, Blackpool.

Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. BLACKPOOL 25-11-22 Retired boxer Brian Rose has opened a new sports bar, Lions Bar and Grill, Coronation Street, Blackpool.

BLACKPOOL 25-11-22 Retired boxer Brian Rose has opened a new sports bar, Lions Bar and Grill, Coronation Street, Blackpool.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

