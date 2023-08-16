News you can trust since 1886
Preston Wetherspoon pub The Twelve Tellers closes after mouse sightings

A popular Preston pub had to close after a mouse was spotted in its dining area yesterday.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 17:16 BST

The Twelve Tellers in Church Street had to shut its doors for a number of hours on Tuesday (August 15) after customers reported seeing mice scuttling across the floor.

The Wetherpoon pub has had to temporarily close on a number of occasions over the last week to allow a pest control team to investigate.

At the weekend, one customer said he saw three rodents ‘running around’ while eating his lunch in the dining area.

Inside the The Twelve Tellers, Church Street, Preston. (Picture by LEP / Michelle Adamson)Inside the The Twelve Tellers, Church Street, Preston. (Picture by LEP / Michelle Adamson)
Inside the The Twelve Tellers, Church Street, Preston. (Picture by LEP / Michelle Adamson)
The pub reopened today (Wednesday) and says it is confident the issue has now been dealt with, adding “the sighting is in no way a reflection of the pub”, which was praised by hygiene inspectors earlier this year.

In January, the Post reported that The Twelve Tellers was awarded the highest hygiene rating – 5 stars out of 5 – for its excellent standards of cleanliness.

A spokesperson for Wetherspoons said: “We can confirm that The Twelve Tellers, Preston temporarily closed yesterday following sightings of a mouse.

“The sighting was immediately reported to our pest control consultants and appropriate pest control measures are being implemented.

The Twelve Tellers in Church Street, Preston. Picture credit: ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0)The Twelve Tellers in Church Street, Preston. Picture credit: ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0)
The Twelve Tellers in Church Street, Preston. Picture credit: ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0)

“The sighting is in no way a reflection of the pub, which was awarded the maximum food hygiene rating of 5 (out of 5) by the local authority and reflects excellent standards of cleanliness and hygiene in place.”

After being awarded its 5-star hygiene rating, the pub’s manager Adam Coulson said cleanliness was of ‘paramount importance’ and he and his team work hard to maintain its high standards.

He said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

