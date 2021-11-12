Preston has jobs in store as supermarket group gets set to take on 44 staff

Aldi has said it is looking for 44 new staff members for roles at a variety of its stores.

The firm, which is now the UK’s fifth largest supermarket, is to recruit a mixture of 22 deputy store managers and store assistants for its new Tarleton store, which will be located on Liverpool Road and is set to open in May 2022.

The Queen’s Retail Park Aldi store in Preston

It is also looking for two store assistants for its town centre Corporation Street store, three store assistants each for its Longridge, Deepdale, Bamber Bridge and Garstang stores and four store assistants each for its Queen’s Retail Park and Fulwood stores.

The firm now has 920 stores and around 38,000 employees.

Bosses said it offers one of the best working environments and competitive benefits packages in the UK supermarket sector, with the majority of Aldi colleagues now receiving a minimum rate of £9.55 per hour, rising to £10.57.

It also said it also creates opportunities for colleagues to develop and progress and has flexible contracts available.

Shoppers queueing at the opening of the Queen’s Retail Park Aldi store in Preston

Ruth Doyle, regional managing director at Aldi, said: “We are really excited about the job creation in Preston.

“Aldi’s increased popularity and customer demand for quality products allows us to keep growing and create more and more new employment opportunities across the region.

“Working at Aldi means more than just having a job; we really care about our colleagues, both personally and professionally.