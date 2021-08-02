Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

The rating are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – on August 2, 2021.

Early this month we also reported on the takeaway and sandwich shops in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble which had been inspected between January and May 2021.

1. Bianco - 3 stars Bianco / Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen / 65 Friargate, Preston. PR1 2AT / Rating: 3 stars / Last inspection: June 8, 2021 Buy photo

2. Cube Desserts - 3 stars Cube Desserts / Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen / Street Food Market / 40-60 Walker Street, Preston. PR1 2RQ / Rating: 3 stars / Last inspection: June 30, 2021 Buy photo

3. The Alston Pub & Dining - 3 stars The Alston Pub & Dinin / Pub/bar/nightclub / Inglewhite Road, Preston. PR3 2NA / Rating: 3 stars / Last inspection: June 30, 2021 Buy photo

4. Chico's Preston Ltd - 4 stars Chico's Preston Ltd / Takeaway/sandwich shop / 133 Manchester Road, Preston. PR1 4HL / Rating: 4 stars / Last inspection: June 9, 2021 Buy photo