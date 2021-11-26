Power cuts hit Leyland Tesco superstore and more than 1,500 homes and businesses

The power cut affected a total of 1,544 homes and businesses in the area before it was restored at around 12pm.

The Tesco Extra in Towngate - busy with Black Friday shoppers - had to switch on its emergency supply after the lights went out, with some customers unable to pay by contactless.

Full power has now been restored and the supermarket is no longer experiencing any issues.

The outage was reported across Leyland, with Lancashire Business Park, Chandler Industrial Estate, Leyland train station and over a thousand homes affected.

The fault was fixed remotely by engineers before being fully restored around midday, but some homes reported low power and flickering lights for around an hour afterwards.

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: "We are aware of a power cut in Leyland in the PR2 area, which affected 1544 customers.

"Our engineers have visited the site and power has been fully restored. If customers have further issues, they can call 105."

