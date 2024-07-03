Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are being advised to purchase fuel ‘sooner rather than later’ due to a recent stabilisation in prices

The average price of petrol decreased from 150.1p per litre on 21 April to 144.5p, but has since stabilised.

It was hoped petrol prices might fall below the pre-pandemic peak, but this is unlikely

The rebound in oil prices from $80 to over $85 per barrel in recent weeks has affected fuel prices

An AA spokesman has suggested filling up now to take advantage of current lower prices

Drivers are being advised to purchase fuel sooner rather than later, following the end of a 10-week period of decreasing prices.

According to the AA, the average price of petrol at UK forecourts decreased from 150.1p per litre on 24 April to 144.5p by the end of last week, but has since stabilised, a development that has dashed hopes of a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Similarly, the average price of diesel dropped from 158.3p per litre on April 24 to 149.6p, although its decline also halted last Thursday (27 June).

Motoring groups had previously anticipated that petrol prices might drop below the pre-pandemic peak of 142.5p per litre recorded on 12 April 2012, for just the second time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The AA said this will not happen in the short term due to the rebound in the price of a barrel of oil from 80 US dollars in early June to more than 85 US dollars over the past fortnight.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “The question is whether, after a significant fall in the UK’s average petrol price in June, the price will repeat last year’s sharp rise going further into the summer.

“It would be a blow for the impending summer getaway if the cost of road travel took off again. For now, filling up sooner rather than later will take advantage of current lower prices.”

How can I compare and find the cheapest prices near me?

To compare and find the cheapest petrol prices near you today, you can use dedicated websites such as PetrolPrices, CompareTheMarket or Confused. These platforms provide real-time information on fuel prices across various locations in the UK.

You could also visit the websites of major petrol station chains like BP, Shell, Esso, and others. Some of these websites have features that allow you to find the nearest station and check current fuel prices.

Also keep an eye on local news sources, as they may occasionally feature updates on petrol prices or promotions happening in your area. Community forums and social media groups can also be valuable sources for real-time information.

