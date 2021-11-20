Record fuel prices should be slashed to reflect a drop in wholesale costs, a motoring services firm has claimed.

The RAC called on retailers to “play fair with drivers” by reducing the price of a litre of petrol by 6p.

Average pump prices for petrol have risen by 3p per litre since the start of the month, reaching 147.27p despite a recent reduction in wholesale costs.

These are the cheapest places to buy fuel in Preston as prices hit record highs.

The failure to pass on savings is costing drivers around an extra £3.50 every time they fill up a typical 55-litre family petrol car.

Diesel costs an average of 150.66p per litre, which the RAC believes should come down by 4p.

Here is a round up of the cheapest places to buy fuel in and around Preston according to petrolprices.com (Saturday, November 20, 2021).

HILLCREST FILLING STATION | TAG LANE, PR2 3TY | Unleaded 142.9p (14/11/21) | Diesel 148.9p (16/11/21)

SAINSBURYS DEEPDALE | FLINTOFF WAY, PR1 6PJ | Unleaded 143.9p (18/11/21) | Diesel 146.9p (18/11/21)

MORRISONS PRESTON RIVERSWAY | MARINERS WAY, PR2 2YN | Unleaded 144.7p (17/11/21) | Diesel 147.7p (17/11/21)

ASDA FULWOOD | EAST WAY, PR2 8PL | Unleaded 144.7p (17/11/21) | Diesel 146.7p (17/11/21)

BRINDLE SERVICE STATION | NEW HALL LANE, PR1 5NY | Unleaded 144.9p (17/11/21) | Diesel 146.7p (17/11/21)

LEA SERVICE STATION | BLACKPOOL ROAD, PR2 1XL | Unleaded 144.9p (16/11/21) | Diesel 149.9p (17/11/21)

MORRISONS PRESTON | BLACKPOOL ROAD, PR1 6US | Unleaded 145.7p (17/11/21) | Diesel 147.7p (17/11/21)

TEXACO, KEY FILLING STATION | GARSTANG ROAD, PR1 1NA | Unleaded 145.9p (19/11/21) | Diesel 149.9p (19/11/21)

BP TAG LANE | TAG LANE, PR2 7AB | Unleaded 145.9p (14/11/21) | Diesel 149.9p (18/11/21)

SHELL BLUEBELL WAY | BLUEBELL WAY, PR2 5PZ | Unleaded 145.9p (17/11/21) | Diesel 148.9p (17/11/21)

TEXACO | GARSTANG ROAD, PR3 5JA | Unleaded 146.8p (17/11/21) | Diesel 151.9p (17/11/21)

NORTH END SERVICE STATION | BLACKPOOL ROAD, PR1 6UY | Unleaded 146.9p (18/11/21) | Diesel 151.9p (18/11/21)

FULWOOD SERVICE STATION | GARSTANG ROAD, PR2 3BH | Unleaded 146.9p (19/11/21) | Diesel 149.9p (19/11/21)

ESSO | GARSTANG ROAD, PR2 9XL | Unleaded 146.9p (19/11/21) | Diesel 149.9p (19/11/21)