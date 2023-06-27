News you can trust since 1886
Petrol and diesel prices near me: The cheapest filling stations for fuel in Preston

Data shows that fuel prices have fallen - but where is the cheapest place to fill up in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Jun 2023, 19:43 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 19:45 BST

A study by Moneyzine revealed that the North West has seen the fifth quickest fuel price recovery in the UK so far in 2023.

Researchers used UK fuel pricing data to uncover which region had been most successful in recovering their fuel prices.

Lancashire saw an increase of 19.65% in fuel prices in 2022, but the average price dropped this year by 12.24%.

Greater Manchester was most successful in recovering their fuel prices.

Following a 20.02% surge in 2022, the average price of fuel stood at a staggering 181.58ppl.

This has since decreased by a significant 13.23% to 157.67ppl as of May 2023 – the largest decrease in the North West.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up on the Fylde coast as of Tuesday, June 27, 2023:

.

1. The cheapest places for fuel in Preston

. Photo: Google

Petrol - 136.7p/ Diesel - 142.7p (Prices updated 23/06/23)

North End Service Station, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6UY

Petrol - 136.7p/ Diesel - 142.7p (Prices updated 23/06/23)

Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 23/06/23)

Sainsbury's, Flintoff Way, Preston, PR1 6PJ

Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 143.9p (Prices updated 23/06/23)

Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 139.9p (Prices updated 24/06/23)

Sainsbury's, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BJ

Petrol - 136.9p/ Diesel - 139.9p (Prices updated 24/06/23)

