Pavilion cafe in Preston's Avenham Park closes for 'vital maintenance works'

A parks spokesman said: "The Pavilion café at Avenham & Miller Parks will be closed on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week (9th – 11th November).

"This is to enable vital maintenance work to be carried out.

The cafe will be closed for four days from today (Monday, November 8) before reopening on Friday (November 12)

"Apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

The cafe was previously closed for a few days in late October "due to unforeseen circumstances".

