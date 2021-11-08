Pavilion cafe in Preston's Avenham Park closes for 'vital maintenance works'
The Pavilion cafe in Preston's Avenham and Miller Parks will stay closed most of this week for "vital maintenance works".
The cafe will be closed from today (Monday, November 8) before reopening on Friday (November 12).
A parks spokesman said: "The Pavilion café at Avenham & Miller Parks will be closed on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week (9th – 11th November).
"This is to enable vital maintenance work to be carried out.
"Apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."
The cafe was previously closed for a few days in late October "due to unforeseen circumstances".
