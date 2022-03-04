Preston upper crust piemaker cooks up a Lancashire special for British Pie Week
Preston piemaster Paul Addison will celebrate British Pie Week this week by baking a new Best of Lancashire variety.
And from tomorrow his latest tasty treat will have a pastry crust on top, unlike some so-called pies in other parts of the UK.
The country's favourites, according to a recent survey, include cottage pie and fish pie.
But Paul reckons anything topped with mashed potato can't call itself a proper pie. So he has decided to stay loyal to his northern roots with a special "Lanky Pie" incorporating all the flavours that lads and lasses in the North West like best.
His special creation for Pie Week will have a filling of steak, black pepper, bacon, onions, ale, potatoes and, for everyone in Preston, some butter.
"Why not celebrate all the things we like in Lancashire in one pie," he said at his Paul's Pies shop on Fishergate Hill.
"Down south they like their mash. But up here we like a pie to have a crust on top. It's only a pie in my mind if it's got pastry top and bottom.
"So instead of trying to create a brand new variety for British Pie Week - like putting spaghetti Bolognese inside and calling it an Italian pie - I thought I'd stick with what we like up here."
Curiously the top pie at Paul's shop at the moment is his delicious steak and Stilton. But because Stilton is not a native cheese of Lancashire, he opted not to include it in this week's northern celebration.
"Butter pies are a Preston delicacy and so I had to include butter in some way. And because I was taught by an old style chef who made all his sauces the traditional way using butter, I'm incorporating it in the sauce.
"It seems we have this debate every year in Pie Week about what makes a pie. But I'd like to think a lot of people up north agree with me that a real pie has to have a pastry top."So, while the debate rages, here is the true definition of a pie from the judges at the British Pie Wards: “A pie is a filling totally encased in pastry and baked.”