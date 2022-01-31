Tony has decided to retire from the newsagents business he and his wife Barbara have been running in the village of New Longton for the past 38 years.

And the thing he is looking forward to most is a lie-in after getting up every morning at 5am for more than 45 years.

"The only day off from the papers every year has been Christmas Day, so it will be nice to turn over and have a doze," said Tony who has lived in the village all his life.

Tony Scott has been selling the LEP for more than half a century.

"I'm going to miss the shop and the customers, but not the early starts."

Tony and Barbara have bought a house in New Longton to remain part of the local community.

Their business, which combines a newsagents and post office, will remain too under new owners, along with the staff who include the couple's son Edward.

"We've had a fantastic time running the shop, it's been out life," said Tony whose last day will be Wednesday. "But it's time to take a step back now and relax a bit more.

Tony says it is the fun with the customers he and Barbara will miss the most.

"Times have changed in the newspaper business - we don't sell anywhere near the number of copies we used to because a lot of people get their news on the internet these days.

"But we still have a fair few who like their paper delivering in a morning. That will continue, although it won't be me on the doorstep at an unearthly hour any more."

Tony was brought up in New Longton and started work in a newsagents shop on the opposite side of Chapel Lane after leaving school at 16.

He eventually took over the business and ran it for seven years before merging it 38 years ago with the premises the couple now run.

Tony and Barbara with the team at their New Longton Newsagents business.

"Those days there were two newsagents in the village, opposite each other," explained Tony who reckons in total he has been selling the LEP for more than half a century.

"When this one became available 38 years ago we took over it too and combined the two rounds.

"I've been getting up at five o'clock every morning, bar Christmas Day, for all that time. Now I'm looking forward to pottering around in the garden of the house we've just bought in the village.

"It's going to be strange. But I like to watch the village cricket team and we'll be making a few visits to our daughter who lives in Dubai.

"We've tried to make the shop a place where people enjoy coming. We've done all sorts of things like dressing up in fancy dress and we've laid on sausage rolls and mince pies every Christmas Eve for the last 30 years. I hope people have had fun calling in here.

"That is the thing we'll miss the most, the relationship and the banter we've had with our customers. We have always tried to make people welcome and it's been enjoyable.

"We're staying in the village - we wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

"The business has been bought by two people from the Isle of Man and it is staying as it is. The people coming in are keeping the same staff.

"I can remember when we came in here the Post would be delivered at around 4pm and we used to get around 500 copies a night, which took some delivering.

"The newspaper trade both nationally and locally isn't what it was because you can read things online now.