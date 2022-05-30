The Folly Coffee House will reveal its brand new look tomorrow (Tuesday, May 31) following a £2.8million refurbishment of the historic hall.

Described as the “jewel in Worden Park’s crown”, the Grade II-listed building has undergone a dazzling transformation and cafe staff are eager to show off its new-look to visitors.

Posting on Facebook, management said: “Our newly refurbished cafe, within the hall located at Worden Park, will be open on Tuesday (May 31).

The park cafe will reopen on Tuesday (May 31) following Worden Hall's extensive multi-million pound renovation

“This means we have had to close our temporary unit until this date, but it will be worth it, we promise!

“We cannot wait to share our new space with you all and with 70+ seats, there will be space for everyone.

“Thank you all for your understanding and we wholeheartedly appreciate your support over the years. See you all soon!”

The cafe has been moved from the stables area to a larger base on the ground floor of the Derby wing and plans have been put forward to expand into the glass house on a seasonal basis.

As well as being able to seat more than 70 customers, the cafe also boasts a brand new kitchen.

In addition to the new cafe, Worden Hall has seen a raft of changes as part of the refurbishment.

The old stables have been transformed into a high-quality retail space for use by a local independent art and craft trader, and upstairs rooms turned into multi-use spaces available for office and educational use.

The central conservatory has been removed to make way for a new entrance area and courtyard, whilst the Marsden Room has been transformed into a multi-use event space for weddings and other functions.