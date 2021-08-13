Selected pubs across Preston, Chorley and Leyland are offering customers a free drink this August as part of the company’s National Pub Fortnight Campaign.

The initiative is in support of suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and the buy one get on free offer is designed to encourage customers to reach out to friends and family to join them for a drink at the pub.

How to claim your free drink?

1. Visit the Great British Pubs website and confirm that you are over the age of 18, then enter your details.

2. You'll then be asked to find your local pub and select a drink from the range available.

3. Finally head to the bar and order the same drink where you'll also be able to redeem your voucher from the page displayed.

Nick Light, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said: “We are delighted to be running our free drinks campaign again. But this time, we want to focus on the importance of the social aspect of the pub. For the last 18-months, our social contact has been restricted, leaving some people with feelings of loneliness, that’s why we’re running this year’s National Pub Fortnight in support of CALM’s helpline services, and encouraging our customers to reach out to friends and family members for a drink.

“Our customers have always been fantastic in supporting their local pubs, and this is our way of giving something back to them. This offer is about allowing our customers to continue to enjoy their local pubs and the sociable environment that our publicans and teams deliver on a daily basis while having a drink on us.”

A full list of all pubs taking part as well as a complete list of drinks available, can be found on the National Pub Fortnight website.

Here are all the pubs taking part across Preston, Chorley and Leyland:

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. New Britannia New Britannia | 6 Heatley Street, Preston, PR1 2XB Buy photo

2. White Hart White Hart | 230 Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 8AD Buy photo

3. Bay Horse Bay Horse | Wigan Road, Chorley, PR7 6JH | 01257 266398 Buy photo

4. Prince of Wales Prince of Wales | New Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DB | 01257 232348 Buy photo