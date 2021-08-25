How better to celebrate National Burger Day?

National Burger Day: These are the 10 best burger restaurants in Preston city centre, according to Google reviews

How better to celebrate National Burger Day with lunch or tea at one of Preston's finest?

By Iain Lynn
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 3:47 pm

We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated establishments according to the search engine's reviews.

Here's 10 of the city centre burger restaurants that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5:

1. We Don't Give a Fork

We Don't Give a Fork, 20 Guildhall St, Preston PR1 3NU 4.6 stars out of 5 (536 reviews) "Top end burger bar, great menu and service with friendly and inviting staff."

2. Coco's Soul Food

Coco's Soul Food, 88 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED 4.7 out of 5 (1,061 reviews) "Great food, good service and atmosphere. Chicken burgers are juicy and delicious. The Jemaican taste is awesome! Fast service and lots of food options. *Expected to reopen from 31 August

3. Smashed

Smashed, Lancaster Rd, Preston PR1 2QY 5 out of 5 (47 reviews) "Never eaten a burger as good as they make here! And the chicken is amazing"

4. Bianco Open 24/7

Bianco Open 24/7, 65 Friargate, Preston PR1 2AT 4.8 out of 5 (68 reviews) "Very delicious Middle Eastern food, huge portions and very friendly staff. My 8 yrs old loved the chicken burger and wants to keep coming back"

