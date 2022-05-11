Proposals have been put forward by ‘a major food and non-food retailer’ to move into the unit currently occupied by Fusion Trampoline Park at Queen’s Retail Park.

Fusion’s owners confirmed they will be vacating the site to make way for the new store and said they will be moving to a new site in the city.

The trampoline park said the move is likely to be completed by the end of the year, but added that Fusion will remain open at Queen’s Retail Park until at least September.

Home Bargains is reportedly keen to open a new store at a retail park in the city, but the identity of the new discount store at Queen's Retail Park store has yet to be confirmed

The identity of the ‘major food and non-food retailer’ has not been revealed at this stage, but it is understood to be a nationwide discount chain.

Home Bargains is reportedly eager to expand its portfolio of stores across the Preston area and the Post asked the retailer whether it has now set its sights on Queen’s Retail Park.

But the company is remaining tight-lipped at this stage and when pressed on proposals submitted to Preston City Council, a spokesman said the chain “were not available for comment".

In 2021, the retailer announced bold plans to open around new 50 stores each year, with the company boasting more than 570 branches across the UK.

The chain has two stores in Preston - a small city centre branch opposite the Harris Museum in Market Place and another off Deepdale Road.

It is also poised to take over the former Fabb Sofas store at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale with an opening date expected later this year.

Last year, the Liverpool-based company opened a new branch in Towngate, Leyland and work on a huge new store is currently under way in Chorley where the former Office World and Carpet Right units are being merged into a Home Bargains superstore.

Meanwhile, rival discount retailer B&M has ruled itself out of the running at Queen’s Retail Park, having confirmed it has "no plans” to open a new store on the site.