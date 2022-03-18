The new takeaway and delivery hut will open at the former Ladbrokes unit in Towngate, opposite the Tesco superstore.

In January, South Ribble Borough Council’s planning committee gave the go-ahead for its conversion and work is set to commence in early April.

It marks the return of Pizza Hut to Leyland after a 16 year absence. It previously had a restaurant next to Tesco - where Leyland Cross Fish & Chips currently is – which closed in 2006.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pizza Hut said it plans to open its new Leyland takeaway in May

Peter Blockley, from Leyland, is Head of Operations for Starboard Dining, which owns 27 Pizza Hut delivery stores across the UK.

He said he is ‘proud’ to bring the famous Pizza brand back to his hometown and he is busy looking to recruit a team of staff to run the store.

"Having lived in Leyland all my life, I’m proud to bring a fantastic brand and its food to a place I love,” said Peter.

"We should be opening towards the end of May, but we’ll know more when we start on site in early April. The dates will be fluid though, so it could well be June before we open.

Leyland's new Pizza Hut takeaway will open in the former Ladbrokes unit in Towngate

“I’ve worked for Pizza Hut for 32 years and I now work for a company who own a large group of them, so for me to be opening one in my home town is awesome.

"To make this a success though, I need a great team. I’m hiring a general manager now, followed by shift managers and team members.

“Pay rates are very good, career development opportunities are available and most importantly….pizza is free!”

The new Pizza Hut, which will open between 11am and 11pm seven days a week, will create seven full-time and 14 part-time jobs.

You can view the advert for the general manager role here. The application closing date is April 16.