Lancashire personal trainer's warning about home exercise in coronavirus time

The 31 year-old says that she’s spent months getting her clients to re-learn form and how to move the body correctly when exercising or lifting weights after they fell into bad habits during the last lockdown and so she is launching a new programme called BLAST.

Founded in 2013, Mel Bartley Fitness is run by the expert in the health and wellbeing field and graduate with a BSc in sports therapy from UCLan. She has trained hundreds of clients in the Preston, Leyland and Chorley areas and opened her own gym studio, employing two other trainers and a physiotherapy suite in 2017.

Mel said: “While we adapted to the lockdown and ran free sessions online, it was extremely hard to see exactly how our clients were working out in their own environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mel Bartley who is warning about safety if people have to do exercise at home during any 2022 lockdowns

“When our clients returned to us, it was clear that the vast majority hadn’t been carrying out the exercises correctly. In some cases, without us by their side, it has led to people sustaining injuries which set them back on their training goals.”

Mel Bartley Fitness re-opened back in April 2021 following the Pandemic shut down of leisure facilities earlier in the year but having seen first-hand the greater effects of how Covid impacted peoples’ training and to try and support those who want to get back into shape in 2022, the business has launched a brand new 8-week programme called BLAST.

Commenting on why BLAST has been created, Mel said: “BLAST was born to encourage those that perhaps can’t commit to hour long personal training sessions to train with experts, twice a week in a way that will blast the body.

“We’ve invested heavily in a new eight week programme which we want to run multiple times throughout the year. It will give people intense, 30 minute HIIT (high intensity interval training) sessions at a time slot to suit them and a host of support.

Mel has spoken about the benefits of exercise for wellbeing and mental health

“We know that time is precious and it will be a busy start to the year as people hopefully return fully to work and so our short, sharp classes will be easy for people to fit into their routines.

“BLAST will ensure we are helping people learn how to work out in a safe way but also guarantee they are pushing themselves as much as possible to achieve their goals.”

Mel Bartley fitness has new equipment in store for members of BLAST such as a new ski-erg machine, row-erg, wall balls and boxing pads. The business has also invested in ‘Myzone’ which is wearable technology that records heart rate and recovery, showing stats on the screen as people train to give a visual representation of how they are working and at what percentage.

BLAST will start on Monday, January 10, with members taking part in a pre-event weigh in and consultation with Mel Bartley and her colleague and fellow personal trainer, George Davies.

This allows the team to understand each individual and build a realistic and sustainable programme. Nutritional support and guidance will be delivered as part of the eight-week program so people can manage their food intake and understand more about what they are putting in and burning off.