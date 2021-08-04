Lancashire food hygiene ratings: These are the 37 restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops with ZERO or ONE STAR inspected during June, July and August
Food inspectors in Lancashire have been visiting restaurants, takeaways and sandwich shops across the county during June, July and August.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".
The ratings are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – on August 3, 2021.
Below are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops that have been inspected during 2021 and given a rating of zero or one star: