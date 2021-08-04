Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

The ratings are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – on August 3, 2021.

Below are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops that have been inspected during 2021 and given a rating of zero or one star:

Casserole House / Takeaway/sandwich shop / 30 Queen Street, Morecambe, Lancashire. LA4 5EG / Rating: 0 stars / Last inspection: May 5, 2021

Great Wall / Takeaway/sandwich shop / 23 Cunliffe Street, Chorley. PR7 2BA / Rating: 0 stars / Last inspection: June 2, 2021 Photo: Google

Greedy Munchkin / Takeaway/sandwich shop / Unit 1, 143 Station Road, Bamber Bridge. PR5 6LA / Rating: 0 stars / Last inspection: June 17, 2021 Photo: Google

Molly's Bakery / Takeaway/sandwich shop / 65 Queen Street, Great Harwood, Lancashire. BB6 7QP / Rating: 0 stars / Last inspection: March 2, 2021